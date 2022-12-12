|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.04
|15.10
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.80
|14.86
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|14.71
|United Farmers Creston
|6.92
|14.46
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|14.66
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.99
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.79
|14.71
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.74
|14.71
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.87
|14.86
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.09
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.69
|14.60
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.82
|14.76
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.04
|14.91
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.05
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.89
|14.70
Cash Grain Bids Monday, December 12, 2022
Morgan Martin
