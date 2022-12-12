LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.04 15.10 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.04  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 14.86 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 14.71 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 14.46 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 14.66 
Golden Triangle Craig6.99 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.79 14.71 
Gavilon/Creston6.74 14.71 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.87 14.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.09 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.69 14.60 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.82 14.76 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.04 14.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.05 
Poet Energy, Corning7.02 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.89 14.70 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.