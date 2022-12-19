LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 15.06 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg  
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 14.71 
United Farmers Creston 6.85 14.41 
United Farmers Essex 6.74 14.66 
Golden Triangle Craig6.92 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.72 14.61 
Gavilon/Creston6.57 14.61 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 14.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 14.60 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.75 14.66 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.99 14.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.97 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.05 
Poet Energy, Corning6.92 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.82 14.61 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.