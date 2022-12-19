|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|15.06
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.74
|14.71
|United Farmers Creston
|6.85
|14.41
|United Farmers Essex
|6.74
|14.66
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.92
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.72
|14.61
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.57
|14.61
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.80
|14.86
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.12
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.62
|14.60
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.75
|14.66
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.99
|14.81
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.97
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.05
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.82
|14.61
Cash Grain Bids Monday, December 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
- 2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
- U-I researchers present research on ancient giant sloths found near Shenandoah
- Shenandoah man arrested following domestic disturbance
- Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
- Red Oak man arrested in late Wednesday night
- Omaha man booked for multiple drug charges in Mills County
- Omaha woman arrested in Red Oak
- Nodaway County wreck injures 3
- 1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21