LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 14.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.91  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 14.78 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.0215.18
United Farmers Red Oak6.68 14.53 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 14.28 
United Farmers Essex 6.68 14.48 
Golden Triangle Craig6.85 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 14.48 
Gavilon/Creston6.61 14.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.74 14.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.96 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.69 14.53 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.91 14.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.92 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.73 14.38 

