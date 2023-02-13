|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|n/a
|15.54
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.11
|5.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.00
|n/a
|15.46
|13.30
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.25
|5.97
|15.61
|13.55
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.00
|5.67
|15.23
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|7.06
|5.64
|14.96
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|7.00
|5.67
|15.18
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.05
|5.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.95
|n/a
|15.16
|13.15
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.05
|n/a
|15.11
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|n/a
15.28
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.13
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.95
|n/a
|15.36
|13.24
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.98
|5.62
|15.19
|13.25
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.11
|5.73
|15.34
|13.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|5.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.56
|13.58
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.13
|5.77
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.97
|n/a
|15.16
|13.25
Cash Grain Bids Monday, February 13, 2023
Morgan Martin
Articles
