LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 n/a 15.54 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.11 5.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.00 n/a 15.46 13.30 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.25 5.97 15.61 13.55 
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 5.67 15.23 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.06 5.64 14.96 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 7.00 5.67 15.18 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig7.05 5.82 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.95 n/a 15.16 13.15 
Gavilon/Creston7.05 n/a 15.11 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 n/a 

15.28 

n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.95 n/a 15.36 13.24 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.98 5.62 15.19 13.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.11 5.73 15.34 13.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 5.87 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.56 13.58 
Poet Energy, Corning7.13 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 n/a 15.16 13.25 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.