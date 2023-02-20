LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a  
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  n/a  XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a  n/a  n/a  n/a  
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a  n/a  n/a  n/a  
United Farmers Red Oakn/a n/a  n/a  n/a  
United Farmers Creston n/a n/a  n/a  n/a  
United Farmers Essex n/a n/a  n/a  n/a  
Golden Triangle Craig6.92 5.86 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 5.5615.0213.16 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 n/a 14.92 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.97 n/a 15.12 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.09 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.82 5.50 15.22 13.26 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.91 5.61 15.05 13.26 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.02 5.72 15.20 13.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.08 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.42 13.60 
Poet Energy, Corning7.01 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancockn/a n/a n/a n/a 

