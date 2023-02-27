|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.32
|13.42
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.51
|n/a
|15.23
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.69
|5.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.49
|n/a
|15.13
|13.17
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.78
|5.76
|15.28
|13.42
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.57
|5.46
|15.00
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.64
|5.43
|14.73
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.57
|5.46
|14.95
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.60
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.54
|n/a
|14.88
|13.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.53
|n/a
|14.83
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.62
|n/a
|14.98
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.75
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.47
|n/a
|15.07
|13.12
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.57
|5.41
|14.96
|13.12
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.68
|5.52
|15.11
|13.27
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.74
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.68
|5.56
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.53
|n/a
|14.93
|13.12
Cash Grain Bids Monday, February 27, 2023
Morgan Martin
