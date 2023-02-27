LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.3213.42
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.51 n/a 15.23 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.69 5.63 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.49 n/a 15.13 13.17 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.78 5.76 15.28 13.42 
United Farmers Red Oak 6.57 5.46 15.00 n/a
United Farmers Creston 6.64 5.43 14.73 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.57 5.46 14.95 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.60 5.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.54 n/a 14.88 13.02 
Gavilon/Creston6.53 n/a 14.83 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.62n/a 14.98 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.75 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.47 n/a 15.07 13.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.57 5.41 14.96 13.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.68 5.52 15.11 13.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.74 5.66 XXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.68 5.56 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.53 n/a 14.93 13.12 

