LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 n/a 15.42 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.14 5.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.00 n/a 15.25 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.94 5.68 15.05 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 5.65 14.75 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.94 5.68 15.00 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.99 5.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.89 n/a 15.01 12.97 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 n/a 14.96 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 n/a 15.23 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.07 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.89 n/a 15.26 13.07 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.93 5.63 14.98 13.07 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.12 5.74 15.13 13.22 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.14 5.88 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.44 13.37 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 5.78 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.98 n/a 15.06 13.07 

