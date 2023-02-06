|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|n/a
|15.42
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.14
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.00
|n/a
|15.25
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.94
|5.68
|15.05
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|7.00
|5.65
|14.75
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.94
|5.68
|15.00
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.99
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.89
|n/a
|15.01
|12.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.99
|n/a
|14.96
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.01
|n/a
|15.23
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.07
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.89
|n/a
|15.26
|13.07
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.93
|5.63
|14.98
|13.07
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.12
|5.74
|15.13
|13.22
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.14
|5.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.44
|13.37
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.09
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.98
|n/a
|15.06
|13.07
Cash Grain Bids Monday, February 6, 2023
Morgan Martin
