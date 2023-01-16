LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oakn/an/a
United Farmers Creston n/an/a
United Farmers Essex n/an/a
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 15.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 15.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.03 15.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.85 15.32 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 15.13 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.14 15.28 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.15 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.52 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 XXX
Scoular/Hancockn/an/a 

