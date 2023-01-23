|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.91
|5.51
|15.25
|12.99
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.06
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|5.56
|14.75
|12.84
|United Farmers Creston
|6.81
|5.53
|14.50
|12.79
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|5.56
|14.70
|12.79
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.86
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.81
|5.46
|14.70
|12.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.81
|n/a
|14.70
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.93
|n/a
|14.95
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.01
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.76
|5.41
|14.95
|12.79
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.86
|5.49
|14.75
|12.80
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.05
|5.62
|14.90
|12.95
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.15
|13.09
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.00
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.83
|5.61
|14.80
|12.79
Cash Grain Bids Monday, January 23, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
- Snow, ice expected for KMAland Wednesday
- Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
- Cheryl Jones, 40, of Red Oak, Iowa
- Red Oak fire department sent to local residence
- Red Oak man booked on warrant for assault
- DNR says elk sightings increasing in western, central Iowa
- Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
- Ernst visits Shenandoah business
- Wintry mix arrives in KMAland
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24