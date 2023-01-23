LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 5.51 15.25 12.99 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.06 5.62 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/an/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 5.56 14.75 12.84 
United Farmers Creston 6.81 5.53 14.50 12.79 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 5.56 14.70 12.79 
Golden Triangle Craig6.86 5.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.81 5.46 14.70 12.70 
Gavilon/Creston6.81 n/a14.70 n/a
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.93 n/a 14.95 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.76 5.41 14.95 12.79 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.86 5.49 14.75 12.80 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.05 5.62 14.90 12.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 5.76 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.15 13.09 
Poet Energy, Corning7.00 5.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.83 5.61 14.80 12.79 

