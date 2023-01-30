LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.09 5.55 15.65 13.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.22 5.77 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.99 5.55 15.25 13.11 
United Farmers Creston 7.02 5.52 14.95 13.06 
United Farmers Essex 6.99 5.55 15.20 13.06 
Golden Triangle Craig7.04 5.51 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 5.50 15.15 12.98 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 n/a 15.15 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.08 n/a 15.40 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.93 5.44 15.40 n/a
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.99 5.55 15.15 13.08 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.20 5.66 15.30 13.23 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 5.80XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.64 13.70
Poet Energy, Corning7.18 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 n/a 15.25 13.07 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.