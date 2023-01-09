LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.78 15.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 14.79 
United Farmers Creston 6.76 14.54 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 14.74 
Golden Triangle Craig6.83 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 14.74 
Gavilon/Creston6.68 14.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 15.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 15.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.73 14.82 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.01 14.97 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.18 
Poet Energy, Corning6.91 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.78 14.78 

