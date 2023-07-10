LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.8513.17
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.47 4.79 14.6012.80
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.525.11XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.354.8014.4112.81
Kansas City/Bartlett5.625.1114.7013.10
United Farmers Red Oak5.47 4.8514.51
12.79
United Farmers Creston 5.67
4.8014.26 12.79
United Farmers Essex 5.42 4.8014.4612.79
Golden Triangle Craig5.445.18XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.474.6514.5612.76 
Gavilon/Creston5.674.6814.4612.80
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.504.7014.5612.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.574.95XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.47 4.7014.4612.91
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.554.8014.7113.04
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.605.16XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.824.81XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.32 4.8914.4012.75 

