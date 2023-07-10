|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.85
|13.17
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.47
|4.79
|14.60
|12.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.35
|4.80
|14.41
|12.81
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.62
|5.11
|14.70
|13.10
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.47
|4.85
|14.51
|12.79
|United Farmers Creston
|5.67
|4.80
|14.26
|12.79
|United Farmers Essex
|5.42
|4.80
|14.46
|12.79
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.44
|5.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.47
|4.65
|14.56
|12.76
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.67
|4.68
|14.46
|12.80
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.50
|4.70
|14.56
|12.86
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.57
|4.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.47
|4.70
|14.46
|12.91
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.55
|4.80
|14.71
|13.04
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.60
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.82
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.32
|4.89
|14.40
|12.75
Cash Grain Bids Monday, July 10, 2023
Morgan Martin
