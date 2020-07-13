|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.14
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.44
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.11
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|8.42
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.98
|8.18
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.96
|8.18
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.05
|8.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.06
|8.32
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.02
|8.29
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.15
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.92
|8.29
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.94
|8.21
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.07
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.33
|8.64
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.09 - 3.12
|8.42 - 8.44
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.07
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.07
|8.19
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.22
|8.39
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.00
|8.19
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.00
|8.24
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.10
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.97
|8.13
