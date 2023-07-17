|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.93
|13.38
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.59
|4.74
|14.53
|13.18
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.69
|4.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.49
|4.68
|14.38
|12.98
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.79
|4.96
|14.58
|13.38
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.54
|4.76
|14.58
|13.13
|United Farmers Creston
|5.74
|4.76
|14.43
|13.13
|United Farmers Essex
|5.49
|4.71
|14.53
|13.13
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.57
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.54
|4.71
|14.66
|13.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.84
|4.74
|14.53
|13.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.61
|4.76
|14.68
|13.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.64
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.59
|4.61
|14.48
|13.28
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.64
|4.71
|14.58
|13.18
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.69
|4.81
|14.78
|13.33
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.69
|4.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.94
|4.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.64
|4.81
|14.53
|13.08
Cash Grain Bids Monday, July 17, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Page County wreck kills 2
- Driver found dead in Montgomery County identified
- 3 people killed, 2 others injured in Cass County collision
- Two suspects face drug charges in Mills County
- Council Bluffs man booked on Montgomery County warrant
- Fremont County pursuit, crash leads to arrest
- Dennis D. Tillman, 79 of Shenandoah
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Mills, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Lancaster, Douglas, and Cass counties until 6:15 a.m.
- Rosetta Mays, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
Anniversaries
-
Jul 18