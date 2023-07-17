LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.93 13.38 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.59 4.74 14.53 13.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.69 4.86 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.49 4.68 14.38 12.98 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.79 4.96 14.58 13.38 
United Farmers Red Oak5.54 4.76 14.58 13.13 
United Farmers Creston 5.74 4.76 14.43 13.13 
United Farmers Essex 5.49 4.71 14.53 13.13 
Golden Triangle Craig5.57 4.81 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.54 4.71 14.66 13.06 
Gavilon/Creston5.84 4.74 14.53 13.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.61 4.76 14.68 13.13 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.64 4.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.59 4.61 14.48 13.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.64 4.71 14.58 13.18 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.69 4.81 14.78 13.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.69 4.86 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.94 4.86 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.64 4.8114.53 13.08 

