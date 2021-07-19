LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.26 5.22 14.33 13.33 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.26 5.20 XXX13.13 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.41 5.34 14.78 13.48 
United Farmers Red Oak6.36 5.15 14.43 13.13 
United Farmers Creston 6.36 5.12 14.23 13.08 
United Farmers Essex 6.31 5.15 14.43 13.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.36 5.52 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.26 5.22 14.54 13.15 
Gavilon/Creston6.36 5.2214.43 13.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.26 5.24 14.48 13.18 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.31 5.29 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.32 5.05 14.62 13.19 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.56 5.52 13.72 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.34 5.32 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.34 XXX 14.41-15.06 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.82 13.32 
Poet Energy, Corning6.41 5.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 5.25 14.38 13.18 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.98 4.99 14.33 13.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.26 5.21 14.50 13.13 

