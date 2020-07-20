LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.13 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.60
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.08 8.68
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.88 8.35
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.97 8.37
 Gavilon/Creston 3.04 8.63
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.03 8.56
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.00 8.48
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.23 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.91 8.46
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.93 8.50
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.32 8.90
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.08 - 3.13 8.68 - 8.71
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.07 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.06 8.40
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.18 8.64
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.99 8.40
 United Farmers/Creston 3.03 8.40
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.09 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.96 8.42