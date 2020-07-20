|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.13
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.60
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|8.68
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.88
|8.35
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.97
|8.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.04
|8.63
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.03
|8.56
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.00
|8.48
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.23
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.91
|8.46
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.93
|8.50
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.32
|8.90
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.08 - 3.13
|8.68 - 8.71
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.07
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.06
|8.40
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.18
|8.64
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.99
|8.40
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.03
|8.40
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.09
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.96
|8.42
