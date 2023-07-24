LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.5413.95
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.25 5.48 14.4413.64
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.315.74XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.115.4814.3013.61
Kansas City/Bartlett6.405.7814.5413.90
United Farmers Red Oak6.215.5214.2513.59
United Farmers Creston 6.265.4714.0513.59
United Farmers Essex 6.165.4714.2013.59
Golden Triangle Craig6.185.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.165.3314.30 13.55 
Gavilon/Creston6.215.3814.4513.55
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.89 5.06 14.27 13.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.265.63XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.13 5.3314.4213.60
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.29 5.43 14.5013.77 
SIRE/Council BluffsXXXXXXXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.425.48XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.255.5614.0913.54

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.