|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.54
|13.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.25
|5.48
|14.44
|13.64
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.31
|5.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.11
|5.48
|14.30
|13.61
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.40
|5.78
|14.54
|13.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.21
|5.52
|14.25
|13.59
|United Farmers Creston
|6.26
|5.47
|14.05
|13.59
|United Farmers Essex
|6.16
|5.47
|14.20
|13.59
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.18
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.16
|5.33
|14.30
|13.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.21
|5.38
|14.45
|13.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.89
|5.06
|14.27
|13.32
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.26
|5.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.13
|5.33
|14.42
|13.60
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.29
|5.43
|14.50
|13.77
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|XX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.42
|5.48
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.25
|5.56
|14.09
|13.54
Cash Grain Bids Monday, July 24th
Morgan Martin
