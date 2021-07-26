LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett   6.20 5.20 13.78 13.18
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  6.33 5.75XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 6.20 5.15XXX 12.98
Kansas City/Bartlett 6.40 5.29 14.28 13.43
United Farmers Red Oak 6.30 5.10 14.23 12.98
United Farmers Creston  6.22 5.07 13.98 12.93
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 6.30 5.97XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah 6.10 5.17 14.33 12.98
Gavilon/Creston 6.30 5.17 13.98 12.93
Gavilon/Nebraska City 6.15 5.19 14.18 13.03
Green Plains Shenandoah 6.15 5.24XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 5.98 4.89 13.88 12.76
Cargill/Council Bluffs 6.20 5.27 13.73 13.12
SIRE/Council Bluffs 6.26 5.39XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 6.17 XXX 13.66-14.37 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX  14.43 13.18
Poet Energy, Corning 6.35 5.27XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 6.23 5.20 13.93 13.03
Craig Grain/Craig MO 5.92 4.94 13.78 12.86
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 6.15 5.16 14.24 12.98

