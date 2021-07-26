|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.20
|5.20
|13.78
|13.18
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.33
|5.75
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.20
|5.15
|XXX
|12.98
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.40
|5.29
|14.28
|13.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.30
|5.10
|14.23
|12.98
|United Farmers Creston
|6.22
|5.07
|13.98
|12.93
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.30
|5.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.10
|5.17
|14.33
|12.98
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.30
|5.17
|13.98
|12.93
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.15
|5.19
|14.18
|13.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.15
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.98
|4.89
|13.88
|12.76
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.27
|13.73
|13.12
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.26
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.17
|XXX
|13.66-14.37
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.43
|13.18
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.35
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.23
|5.20
|13.93
|13.03
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.92
|4.94
|13.78
|12.86
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.15
|5.16
|14.24
|12.98
Cash Grain Bids Monday, July 26th, 2021
