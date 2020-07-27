|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.10
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.60
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.00
|8.43
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.87
|8.36
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.94
|8.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.01
|8.66
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.02
|8.56
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.97
|8.51
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.51
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|8.50
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.90
|8.54
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.29
|8.88
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.05-3.10
|8.62-8.67
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.03
|8.40
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.14
|8.64
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.97
|8.40
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.01
|8.40
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.04
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.93
|8.42
