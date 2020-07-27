LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.10 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.60
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.00 8.43
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.87 8.36
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.94 8.37
 Gavilon/Creston 3.01 8.66
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.02 8.56
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.97 8.51
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.51 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.88 8.50
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.90 8.54
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.29 8.88
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.05-3.10 8.62-8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.03 8.40
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.14 8.64
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.97 8.40
 United Farmers/Creston 3.01 8.40
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.04 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.93 8.42