LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.98 13.13 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 4.73 14.69 12.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.48 4.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 4.74 14.49 12.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.53 4.98 14.79 13.19 
United Farmers Red Oak5.38 4.69 14.69 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.43 4.64 14.64 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.38 4.64 14.64 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.40 4.93 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.33 4.59 14.93 12.83 
Gavilon/Creston5.38 4.62 14.93 12.88 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.38 4.64 14.83 12.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.53 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.36 4.48 14.67 13.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.38 4.64 14.54 12.99 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.47 4.74 14.69 13.12 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.54 4.89 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.53 4.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.28 4.73 14.69 12.84 

