LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.51 12.91 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.64 4.93 13.62 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.745.01XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.54 4.93 13.52 12.71 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.64 4.88 13.22 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.69 4.83 13.12 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.59 4.83 13.17 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.60 5.08 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.59 4.78 13.32 12.62 
Gavilon/Creston5.74 4.78 13.32 12.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.59 4.81 13.37 12.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.74 5.08 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.544.48 13.46 12.81 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.52 4.78 13.32 12.67 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.69 4.88 13.47 12.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.62 5.08 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.82 4.93 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.69 4.93 13.17 12.62 

