LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.77 11.74 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.37 5.29 13.47 N/A 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.47 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.44 5.24 13.43 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.54 5.19 13.43 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.44 5.19 13.38 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.47 5.49 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.44 n/a 13.48 11.44 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 5.19 13.78 11.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.39 n/a 13.58 11.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.59 5.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 5.04 n/a 11.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.44 5.19 13.55 11.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.51 5.29 13.68 11.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.545.44 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.53 5.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.38 n/a 13.37 11.39 

