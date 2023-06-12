|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.77
|11.74
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.37
|5.29
|13.47
|N/A
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.47
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.44
|5.24
|13.43
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.54
|5.19
|13.43
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.44
|5.19
|13.38
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.47
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.44
|n/a
|13.48
|11.44
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.49
|5.19
|13.78
|11.49
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.39
|n/a
|13.58
|11.59
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.59
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|5.04
|n/a
|11.59
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.44
|5.19
|13.55
|11.54
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.51
|5.29
|13.68
|11.74
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.54
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.53
|5.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.38
|n/a
|13.37
|11.39
Cash Grain Bids Monday, June 12, 2023
Morgan Martin
