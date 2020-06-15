LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.19 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.39
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.19 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.14 8.33
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.09 8.14
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.02 8.15
 Gavilon/Creston 3.09 8.54
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.12 8.26
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.09 8.19
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.16 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.89 8.19
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.99 8.19
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.17 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.39 8.64
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.14 - 3.19 8.37 - 8.39
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.14 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.09 8.14
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.24 8.44
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.05 8.19
 United Farmers/Creston 3.14 8.24
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.13 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.95 8.18