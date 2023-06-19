|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.77
|13.12
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.65
|5.97
|14.67
|13.07
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.54
|5.73
|14.53
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.59
|5.68
|14.53
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.54
|5.68
|14.48
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.60
|5.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.80
|n/a
|14.53
|12.77
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.80
|5.68
|14.78
|14.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.80
|n/a
|14.63
|12.92
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.64
|5.93
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.34
|5.52
|14.32
|12.92
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.41
|5.68
|14.43
|12.82
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.49
|5.78
|14.58
|13.02
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.69
|5.93
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.62
|5.77
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Cash Grain Bids Monday, June 19, 2023
Morgan Martin
