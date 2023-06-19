LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.77 13.12 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.65 5.97 14.67 13.07 
United Farmers Red Oak6.54 5.73 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.59 5.68 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.54 5.68 14.48 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.60 5.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 n/a 14.53 12.77 
Gavilon/Creston6.80 5.68 14.78 14.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 n/a 14.63 12.92 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.64 5.93 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 5.52 14.32 12.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.41 5.68 14.43 12.82 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.49 5.78 14.58 13.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.69 5.93 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.62 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancockn/a n/a n/a n/a 

