LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.18 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.46
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.16 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.13 8.40
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.08 8.26
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.01 8.21
 Gavilon/Creston 3.10 8.56
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.11 8.35
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.08 8.28
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.12 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.88 8.26
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.98 8.26
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.16 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.40 8.71
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.13 - 3.18 8.40 - 8.46
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.13 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.10 8.21
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.23 8.51
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.04 8.26
 United Farmers/Creston 3.11 8.31
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.12 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.94 8.25