|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.18
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.46
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.16
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.13
|8.40
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.08
|8.26
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.01
|8.21
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.10
|8.56
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.11
|8.35
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.08
|8.28
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.12
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|8.26
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.98
|8.26
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.16
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.40
|8.71
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.13 - 3.18
|8.40 - 8.46
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.13
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.10
|8.21
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.23
|8.51
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.04
|8.26
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.11
|8.31
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.12
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.94
|8.25
