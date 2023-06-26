LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.89 12.83 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.34 5.63 14.55 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.39 5.58 14.50 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.34 5.58 14.50 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.31 5.88 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.29 n/a 14.55 12.53 
Gavilon/Creston6.29 5.56 14.65 12.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.34 n/a 14.55 12.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.44 5.83 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.24 5.43 14.49 12.73 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.34 5.58 14.60 12.68 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.43 5.68 14.70 12.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.46 5.83 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.39 5.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.24 5.68 14.49 12.53 

