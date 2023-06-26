|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.89
|12.83
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.34
|5.63
|14.55
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.39
|5.58
|14.50
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.34
|5.58
|14.50
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.31
|5.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.29
|n/a
|14.55
|12.53
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.29
|5.56
|14.65
|12.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.34
|n/a
|14.55
|12.68
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.44
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.24
|5.43
|14.49
|12.73
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.34
|5.58
|14.60
|12.68
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.43
|5.68
|14.70
|12.81
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.46
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.39
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.24
|5.68
|14.49
|12.53
Cash Grain Bids Monday, June 26, 2023
Morgan Martin
