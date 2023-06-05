|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.46
|11.44
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.45
|5.17
|13.26
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.38
|5.17
|13.11
|11.25
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.62
|5.37
|13.36
|11.50
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.38
|5.12
|13.11
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.48
|5.07
|13.11
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.38
|5.07
|13.06
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.47
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.28
|n/a
|13.30
|11.15
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.38
|5.07
|13.46
|11.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
6.44
|n/a
|13.30
|11.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.48
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|4.92
|n/a
|11.29
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.48
|5.07
|13.28
|11.25
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.51
|5.17
|13.41
|11.45
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.53
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.32
|n/a
|13.11
|11.10
Cash Grain Bids Monday, June 5, 2023
Morgan Martin
