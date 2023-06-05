LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.46 11.44 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.45 5.17 13.26 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.38 5.17 13.11 11.25 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.62 5.37 13.36 11.50 
United Farmers Red Oak6.38 5.12 13.11 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.48 5.07 13.11 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.38 5.07 13.06 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.47 5.37 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.28 n/a 13.30 11.15 
Gavilon/Creston6.38 5.07 13.46 11.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City

6.44 

n/a 13.3011.30
Green Plains Shenandoah6.48 5.32 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a4.92 n/a 11.29 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.48 5.07 13.28 11.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.51 5.17 13.41 11.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.63 5.32 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.53 5.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.32 n/a 13.11 11.10 

