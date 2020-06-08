|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.23
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.34
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.22
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.17
|8.32
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.14
|8.13
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.06
|8.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.11
|8.50
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.16
|8.22
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.13
|8.15
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.22
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.94
|8.14
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.04
|8.14
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.24
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.43
|8.60
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.18 - 3.23
|8.33 - 8.35
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.22
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.14
|8.10
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.29
|8.40
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|N/A
|N/A
|United Farmers/Creston
|N/A
|N/A
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.17
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.00
|8.14
