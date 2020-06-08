LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.23 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.34
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.22 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.17 8.32
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.14 8.13
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.06 8.13
 Gavilon/Creston 3.11 8.50
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.16 8.22
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.13 8.15
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.94 8.14
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.04 8.14
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.24 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.43 8.60
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.18 - 3.23 8.33 - 8.35
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.22 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.14 8.10
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.29 8.40
 United Farmers/Red Oak N/A N/A
 United Farmers/Creston N/A N/A
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.17 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.00 8.14