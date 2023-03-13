LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.06 13.09 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.36 n/a 14.96 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.39 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.24 n/a 14.79 12.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.485.5715.0413.09
United Farmers Red Oak6.31 5.27 14.78 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.34 5.24 14.51 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.31 5.27 14.73 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.43 5.54 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.26 n/a 14.76 12.69 
Gavilon/Creston6.29 5.27 14.61 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.36 n/a 14.86 12.79 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.49 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.29 n/a 14.76 12.79 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.36 5.22 14.83 12.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.39 5.33 14.89 12.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.49 5.47 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.38 5.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.33 n/a 14.71 12.79 

