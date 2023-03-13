|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.06
|13.09
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.36
|n/a
|14.96
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.39
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.24
|n/a
|14.79
|12.84
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.48
|5.57
|15.04
|13.09
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.31
|5.27
|14.78
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.34
|5.24
|14.51
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.31
|5.27
|14.73
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.43
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.26
|n/a
|14.76
|12.69
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.29
|5.27
|14.61
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.36
|n/a
|14.86
|12.79
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.49
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.29
|n/a
|14.76
|12.79
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.36
|5.22
|14.83
|12.84
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.39
|5.33
|14.89
|12.99
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.49
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.38
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.33
|n/a
|14.71
|12.79
Cash Grain Bids Monday, March 13, 2023
Morgan Martin
