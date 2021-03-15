LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 14.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.31 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.33 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.51 14.28 
United Farmers Red Oak5.31 13.95 
United Farmers Creston 5.30 13.90 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.24 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.3313.90
Gavilon/Creston5.3314.13 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.31 14.00 
Green Plains Essex5.31 13.90 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.26 13.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.38 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.15 13.74 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.49 14.19 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.49 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.22-5.25 14.05-14.18 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.24 
Poet Energy, Corning5.33 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.31 13.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.08 13.69 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.25 13.86 

