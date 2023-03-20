|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.01
|12.79
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.60
|5.40
|14.91
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.53
|n/a
|14.74
|12.54
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.53
|5.35
|14.73
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.53
|5.30
|14.46
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.53
|5.35
|14.68
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.68
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.51
|n/a
|14.71
|12.39
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.48
|5.30
|14.56
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.62
|n/a
|14.91
|12.54
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.73
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.05
|5.15
|14.71
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.56
|5.25
|14.78
|12.54
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.61
|5.36
|14.84
|12.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.73
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.63
|5.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.53
|n/a
|14.66
|12.49
Cash Grain Bids Monday, March 20, 2023
Morgan Martin
