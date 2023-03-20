LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.01 12.79 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.60 5.40 14.91 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.63 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.53 n/a 14.74 12.54 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.53 5.35 14.73 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.53 5.30 14.46 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.53 5.35 14.68 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.68 5.60 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.51 n/a 14.71 12.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.48 5.30 14.56 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.62 n/a 14.91 12.54 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.73 5.45 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.05 5.15 14.71 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.56 5.25 14.78 12.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.61 5.36 14.84 12.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.73 5.50 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.63 5.40 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.53 n/a 14.66 12.49 

