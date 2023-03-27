LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.45 12.58 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.75 5.50 14.41 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.81 5.57 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.72 n/a 14.26 12.34 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.70 5.45 14.22 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.73 5.40 14.02 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.70 5.45 14.17 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.81 5.70 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 n/a 14.27 12.19 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 5.40 14.02 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.77 n/a 14.42 12.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.88 5.65XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.53 5.24 14.27 12.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.71 5.35 14.31 12.34 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.80 5.46 14.39 12.49 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.88 5.60 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.82 5.50 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.72 n/a 14.22 12.28 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.