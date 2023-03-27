|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.45
|12.58
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.75
|5.50
|14.41
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.81
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.72
|n/a
|14.26
|12.34
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.70
|5.45
|14.22
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.73
|5.40
|14.02
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.70
|5.45
|14.17
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.81
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.66
|n/a
|14.27
|12.19
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.73
|5.40
|14.02
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.77
|n/a
|14.42
|12.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.88
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.53
|5.24
|14.27
|12.28
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.71
|5.35
|14.31
|12.34
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.80
|5.46
|14.39
|12.49
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.88
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.82
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.72
|n/a
|14.22
|12.28
Cash Grain Bids Monday, March 27, 2023
Morgan Martin
