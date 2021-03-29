|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.42
|13.93
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.32
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.62
|14.13
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.35
|13.73
|United Farmers Creston
|5.35
|13.68
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.32
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.31
|13.71
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.36
|13.86
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.31
|13.76
|Green Plains Essex
|5.28
|13.63
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.23
|13.63
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.35
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.25
|13.63
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.46
|13.93
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.42
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.38-5.45
|13.95-14.05
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.98
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.42
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.37
|13.63
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.05
|13.42
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.23
|13.68
Cash Grain Bids Monday, March 29, 2021
Morgan Martin
