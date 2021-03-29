LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.42 13.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.62 14.13 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 13.73 
United Farmers Creston 5.35 13.68 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.32 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.31 13.71 
Gavilon/Creston5.3613.86
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.31 13.76 
Green Plains Essex5.28 13.63 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.23 13.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.25 13.63 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.46 13.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.42 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.38-5.45 13.95-14.05 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.98 
Poet Energy, Corning5.42 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.37 13.63 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.05 13.42 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.23 13.68 

