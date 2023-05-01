LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.62 12.40 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.34 5.05 14.39 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.43 5.18 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.31 n/a 14.33 12.20 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 5.00 14.33 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.42 4.95 14.18 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.30 5.00 14.28 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.39 5.25 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoahn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Crestonn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska Cityn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.16 4.80 14.27 12.15 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.31 4.95 14.38 12.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.43 5.04 14.58 12.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.48 5.17 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.50 5.05 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 n/a 14.32 12.10 

