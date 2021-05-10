LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.40 5.79 16.38 13.69 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.49 5.94 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.34 5.77 XXX13.54 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.57 5.89 16.43 13.94 
United Farmers Red Oak7.32 5.72 16.18 13.54 
United Farmers Creston 7.34 5.69 16.08 13.49 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.29 5.69 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.30 5.79 16.23 13.54 
Gavilon/Creston7.34 5.87 16.43 13.53 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.30 5.79 16.33 13.59 
Green Plains Essex7.22 5.69 16.1513.39
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.17 5.54 16.18 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.37 5.86 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.44 5.73 15.93 13.56 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.11 6.09 15.87 14.14 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.44 5.87 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.52-7.65 XXX 15.99-16.49 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.47 13.74 
Poet Energy, Corning7.34 5.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.41 5.79 16.12 13.59 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.85 5.58 15.98 13.42 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.24 5.76 16.1513.51

