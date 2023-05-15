|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.35
|11.96
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.42
|4.95
|14.11
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.41
|n/a
|14.01
|11.76
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.48
|4.90
|14.06
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.53
|4.85
|13.91
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.48
|4.85
|14.01
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.45
|5.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.43
|n/a
|14.11
|11.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.48
|4.85
|14.11
|11.71
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.48
|n/a
|14.19
|11.81
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.68
|5.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.32
|4.70
|14.00
|11.81
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.50
|4.85
|14.05
|11.76
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.63
|4.94
|14.31
|11.96
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.68
|5.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.62
|4.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.52
|n/a
|14.06
|11.61
Cash Grain Bids Monday, May 15, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- NWS: Severe weather a certainty today
- Massena daycare worker found guilty of murdering child after second trial
- Sidney man charged with 1st degree murder in stabbing incident
- Severe thunderstorm watch for northwest Missouri until 11 p.m.
- Page County Sheriff's blotter
- Missing Council Bluffs man located in NW Missouri
- Karen Straight, 81, Clarinda, Iowa
- Mills County wanted suspect captured
- Fairfax woman charged with felony domestic assault following shooting
- Former Harlan school teacher faces sexual exploitation charges
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 15
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17