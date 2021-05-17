|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.85
|5.07
|15.93
|13.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.98
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.75
|5.05
|XXX
|13.37
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.03
|5.19
|13.72
|XXX
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.78
|5.00
|16.18
|13.37
|United Farmers Creston
|6.75
|4.97
|16.08
|13.32
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.82
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.72
|5.07
|16.32
|13.35
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.74
|5.15
|16.22
|13.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.74
|5.09
|16.34
|13.42
|Green Plains Essex
|6.63
|4.97
|16.15
|13.22
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.58
|4.82
|16.18
|13.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.83
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.63
|4.91
|15.97
|13.29
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.52
|5.37
|15.87
|13.97
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.98
|5.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.67-6.88
|XXX
|15.96-16.36
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.37
|13.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.72
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.84
|5.07
|16.12
|13.42
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.26
|4.86
|15.68
|13.25
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.67
|5.05
|16.15
|13.34
Cash Grain Bids Monday, May 17, 2021
Morgan Martin
