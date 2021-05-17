LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.85 5.07 15.93 13.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.98 5.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 5.05 XXX13.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.03 5.19 13.72 XXX 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 5.00 16.18 13.37 
United Farmers Creston 6.75 4.97 16.08 13.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.82 4.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.72 5.07 16.32 13.35 
Gavilon/Creston6.74 5.15 16.22 13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.74 5.09 16.34 13.42 
Green Plains Essex6.63 4.97 16.15 13.22 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.58 4.82 16.18 13.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.83 5.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.63 4.91 15.97 13.29 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.52 5.37 15.87 13.97 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 5.15 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.67-6.88 XXX 15.96-16.36 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.37 13.57 
Poet Energy, Corning6.72 5.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.84 5.07 16.12 13.42 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.26 4.86 15.68 13.25 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.67 5.05 16.15 13.34 

