LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.76 11.62 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.23 4.89 13.46 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.41 5.04 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.19 n/a 13.41 11.42 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.26 4.84 13.46 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.34 4.79 13.31 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.26 4.79 13.41 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.29 5.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.21 n/a 13.51 11.32 
Gavilon/Creston6.26 4.79 13.51 11.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.26 n/a 13.59 11.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.46 5.04 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.11 4.64 13.41 11.47 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.30 4.79 13.45 11.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.39 4.89 13.71 11.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.46 5.04 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.36 4.89 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 4.84 13.46 11.27 

