LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.89 5.10 15.28 13.12 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.02 5.35 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.79 5.08 XXX13.02 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.07 5.22 15.38 13.37 
United Farmers Red Oak6.82 5.03 15.43 13.02 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 5.00 15.33 12.97 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.97 5.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 5.10 15.57 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.78 5.18 15.37 12.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.82 5.12 15.63 13.07
Green Plains Essex6.67 5.00 15.41 12.87 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.62 4.85 15.23 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.87 5.17 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.64 4.82 15.18 12.87 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.57 5.40 15.22 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.02 5.18 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.86-7.04 XXX 15.26-15.66 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.62 13.22 
Poet Energy, Corning6.77 5.02 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 5.10 15.38 13.07 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.30 4.89 15.03 12.90 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.75 5.08 15.35 12.99 

