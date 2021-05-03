LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.05 5.33 15.74 13.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.10 5.48 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 5.31 XXX12.85 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.20 5.43 15.74 13.25 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 5.26 15.54 12.80 
United Farmers Creston 6.97 5.23 15.44 12.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.94 5.23 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 5.33 15.59 12.85 
Gavilon/Creston7.00 4.49 15.74 12.84 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.94 5.33 15.69 12.90 
Green Plains Essex6.90 5.23 15.51 12.70 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.85 5.08 12.65 12.65 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.95 5.40 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 5.13 15.24 12.75 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.79 5.63 15.24 13.44 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.41 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.95-7.03 XXX 15.44-16.36 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.79 13.04 
Poet Energy, Corning7.04 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 5.33 15.49 12.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.53 5.12 15.34 12.73 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.87 5.30 15.51 12.82 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.