LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.68 12.37 
St. Joseph/Bartlett   6.46 5.0914.46 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.62 5.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.45 n/a 14.44 12.18 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.42 5.05 14.39 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.54 5.00 14.24 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.39 5.00 14.34 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.61 5.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.37 n/a 14.44 12.08 
Gavilon/Creston6.47 5.00 14.44 12.13 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.50 n/a 14.54 12.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.52 5.25 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.28 4.84 14.33 12.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.43 5.00 14.38 12.18 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.57 5.09 14.64 12.38 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.67 5.25 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.68 5.10 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.43 n/a 14.39 12.07 

