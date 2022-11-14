LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 15.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.07  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.74 14.61 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.72 14.46 
United Farmers Creston 6.67 14.26 
United Farmers Essex 6.72 14.41 
Golden Triangle Craig6.87 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.77 14.31 
Gavilon/Creston6.72 14.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.87 14.51 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.52 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.70 14.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 14.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.07 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.95 
Poet Energy, Corning6.72 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.77 14.35 

