LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.04 14.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.90 14.82 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.24 15.12 
United Farmers Red Oak6.84 14.52 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 14.27 
United Farmers Essex 6.84 14.47 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 14.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 14.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.95 14.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.54 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.88 14.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.20 14.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.24 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.91 
Poet Energy, Corning6.99 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 14.37 

