|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.04
|14.97
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.90
|14.82
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.24
|15.12
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.84
|14.52
|United Farmers Creston
|6.93
|14.27
|United Farmers Essex
|6.84
|14.47
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.80
|14.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.90
|14.37
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.95
|14.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.54
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.88
|14.52
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.20
|14.67
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.91
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.99
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|14.37
Cash Grain Bids Monday, November 21, 2022
Morgan Martin
