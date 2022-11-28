LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.19 15.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.33  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.99 15.02 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.96 14.72 
United Farmers Creston 7.02 14.47 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 14.67 
Golden Triangle Craig7.12 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 14.67 
Gavilon/Creston7.01 14.67 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.06 14.77 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.63 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.97 14.72 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.31 14.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.31 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.12 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.04 14.57 

