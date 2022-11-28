|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.19
|15.17
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.33
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.99
|15.02
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.96
|14.72
|United Farmers Creston
|7.02
|14.47
|United Farmers Essex
|6.96
|14.67
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.12
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.96
|14.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.01
|14.67
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.06
|14.77
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.63
|14.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.97
|14.72
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.31
|14.87
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.31
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.12
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.09
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.04
|14.57
Cash Grain Bids Monday, November 28, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
- 1 killed in accident on I-80
- Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
- Tabor man arrested on multiple charges
- 3 injured in I-29 accident
- Hopkins man killed in three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County
- Teen killed in Ringgold County accident
- Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
- Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
- Doyle D. Otte, 75, Clarinda, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
Anniversaries
-
Nov 30