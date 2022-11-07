LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16 14.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.26  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.86 14.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.31 15.00 
United Farmers Red Oak6.86 14.25 
United Farmers Creston 6.86 14.15 
United Farmers Essex 6.86 14.20 
Golden Triangle Craig7.06 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 14.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 14.35 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 14.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.70 14.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.85 14.40 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.1814.55 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.24 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.95 
Poet Energy, Corning6.91 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.96 14.45 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.