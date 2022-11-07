|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.16
|14.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.26
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.86
|14.60
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.31
|15.00
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.86
|14.25
|United Farmers Creston
|6.86
|14.15
|United Farmers Essex
|6.86
|14.20
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.06
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.91
|14.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.91
|14.35
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.01
|14.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.21
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.70
|14.10
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.85
|14.40
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.18
|14.55
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.95
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.96
|14.45
Cash Grain Bids Monday, November 7, 2022
Morgan Martin
