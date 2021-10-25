|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.23
|5.45
|12.19
|12.36
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.28
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.15
|5.31
|11.97
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.53
|5.60
|12.37
|12.51
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.07
|5.24
|11.87
|12.10
|United Farmers Creston
|5.08
|5.22
|11.77
|12.05
|United Farmers Essex
|5.07
|5.24
|11.82
|12.05
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.08
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.10
|XXX
|11.86
|XXX
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.13
|5.28
|11.81
|11.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.13
|XXX
|11.96
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.23
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.85
|XXX
|11.77
|XXX
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.26
|5.42
|11.94
|12.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.24
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.23-5.34
|XXX
|11.95-12.05
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.17
|12.31
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.15
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.13
|5.34
|11.87
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.84
|XXX
|11.75
|XXX
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.10
|5.10
|11.80
|11.80
Cash Grain Bids Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 9 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Shen mayoral candidate arrested
- Local farmers call for Harvest Bee in honor of Tabor farmer
- Donna D. Franks, 59, of Essex, Iowa
- Two-state drug arrest in Montgomery County
- IHSAA releases next round of state playoff matchups
- Additional COVID death reported in Page County
- Fire guts Red Oak residence
- Arizona man booked on Mills County drug charges
- Rhonda Jean Gant, 65, of Coin, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 27