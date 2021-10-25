LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.23 5.45 12.19 12.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.28 5.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.15 5.31 11.97
XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.53 5.60 12.3712.51 
United Farmers Red Oak5.07 5.24 11.87 12.10 
United Farmers Creston 5.08 5.22 11.77 12.05 
United Farmers Essex 5.07 5.24 11.82 12.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 5.37 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.10 XXX 11.86 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.135.2811.81 11.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.13XXX 11.96 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.23 5.32 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.85XXX11.77 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.26 5.42 11.94 12.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.24 5.47 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.23-5.34 XXX 11.95-12.05 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.17 12.31 
Poet Energy, Corning5.15 5.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.13 5.34 11.87 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.84 XXX 11.75 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.10 5.10 11.80 11.80 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.