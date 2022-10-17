LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.78 13.65 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg  
Kansas City/Bartlett7.33 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak6.72 13.55 
United Farmers Creston 6.83 13.35 
United Farmers Essex 6.72 13.50 
Golden Triangle Craig6.83 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 13.40 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 13.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.94 13.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.53 13.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 13.38 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.04 13.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.95 
Poet Energy, Corning6.79 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.78 13.30 

