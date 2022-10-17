|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.78
|13.65
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.33
|14.10
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.72
|13.55
|United Farmers Creston
|6.83
|13.35
|United Farmers Essex
|6.72
|13.50
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.83
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.69
|13.40
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.76
|13.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.94
|13.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.14
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.53
|13.59
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.74
|13.38
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.04
|13.73
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.95
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.79
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.78
|13.30
Cash Grain Bids Monday, October 17, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 8 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- IHSAA releases first round football assignments
- Red Oak woman arrested for neglect, child endangerment
- Shen schools seek athletic program revamp
- Montgomery County man booked on domestic charges
- Shenandoah man booked on several charges
- Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
- Merrill D. Larson, 85, New Market, IA
- 20 KMAland teams make IHSAA Football Playoffs
- Page County board brainstorming possible jail locations
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
Anniversaries
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17