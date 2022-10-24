LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 13.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.07  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 13.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.77 13.42 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 13.37 
United Farmers Essex 6.77 13.42 
Golden Triangle Craig6.81 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.72 13.33 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 13.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 13.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.51 13.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.84 13.31 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.02 13.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.04 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.97 
Poet Energy, Corning6.81 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.86 13.17 

