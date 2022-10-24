|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.76
|13.52
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.07
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.87
|13.52
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.77
|13.42
|United Farmers Creston
|6.90
|13.37
|United Farmers Essex
|6.77
|13.42
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.81
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.72
|13.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.92
|13.43
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.98
|13.58
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.12
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.51
|13.42
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.84
|13.31
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.02
|13.67
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.81
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.86
|13.17
Cash Grain Bids Monday, October 24, 2022
Morgan Martin
