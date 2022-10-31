LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.01 14.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.30  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.02 14.10 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.4114.29 
United Farmers Red Oak6.97 13.85 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 13.75 
United Farmers Essex 6.97 13.80 
Golden Triangle Craig7.12XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.02 6.97 
Gavilon/Creston7.02 14.05 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.13 14.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.22 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.91 13.77 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.99 14.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.27 14.25 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.54 
Poet Energy, Corning6.96 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.01 13.52 

