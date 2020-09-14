LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.58 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.99
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.62  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.66 10.19 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.20 9.26 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.35 9.34 
 Gavilon/Creston3.34 9.34 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.37 9.34 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.31 9.24 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.43  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.25 9.34 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.28 9.24 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.60  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.64 9.61 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.52-3.61 9.44-9.61
 Poet Energy/Corning3.44  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.39 9.24 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.47 9.48 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.37 9.32 
 United Farmers/Creston3.36 9.25 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.38  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.23 9.26 

