|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.58
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.99
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.62
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.66
|10.19
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.20
|9.26
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.35
|9.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.34
|9.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.37
|9.34
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.31
|9.24
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.43
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.25
|9.34
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.28
|9.24
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.60
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.64
|9.61
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.52-3.61
|9.44-9.61
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.44
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.39
|9.24
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.47
|9.48
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.37
|9.32
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.36
|9.25
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.38
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.23
|9.26
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Page County man's body found in Oklahoma
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Page County man reported missing
- Gene Ripley, 80, of College Springs, Iowa
- Shenandoah woman sentenced for role in crime spree that killed 2
- Shen mayor, citizens spar in stop sign spat
- Shenandoah man arrested for child endangerment
- Shen suspect booked for indecent exposure
- Norman Esaias, 84, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Susan Travis, 72 of Thurman, IA
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 19